COVID-19 Patient Dies in Ahmedabad; Gujarat Toll Reaches 5
A patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to five, the health department said. The man was also suffering from diabetes, it said.
With this, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad has gone up to three. Earlier, one death each was reported from Bhavnagar and Surat. Till Saturday evening,the number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 55.
India saw the highest jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 185 patients testing positive for the virus. The total number of cases, as on Saturday, is 909, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19.
In Maharashtra, there are seven more COVID-19 cases reported in the state (four from Mumbai, one from Pune and one each from Sangli and Nagpur. Total number of cases in the state rose to 193.
