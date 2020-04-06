COVID-19 Outbreak: Over 70,000 Home Quarantined in Chhattisgarh
More than 70,000 people, most of them with a travel history to either foreign countries or other affected states, are kept in home quarantine across Chhattisgarh as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to health officials in the state on Sunday.
A total of 10 people have so far tested positive to coronavirus and seven of them have been recovered till Sunday. The rest three remained admitted in the AIIMS and at Rajnandgaon medical college.
According to officials, the latest samples of the patient admitted in Rajnadagon tested negative to the virus.
State Health department Secretary Niharika Barik Singh on Saturday asked DGP DM Awasthi to ensure strict compliance with the quarantine protocol and the designated period, an official said.
Directives to paste stickers outside the houses of home-quarantined people have already been issued, but it has come to the notice of Health department that these stickers were removed, it said.
The Health Secretary further asked the DGP to issue directives to all District Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure strict compliance with the home quarantine protocol by the quarantined persons in their respective areas, it added.
