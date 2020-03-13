COVID-19 Outbreak: DU, JNU, Jamia & IIT-Delhi Suspend Classes

Following the Delhi government’s decision to close all schools and colleges in the capital in order as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at least four major universities in the capital have decided to move classes online and have asked students to avoid “face-to-face” gatherings on campus till 31 March.

First to act on the Delhi government’s order was the University of Delhi (DU), which in a statement dated 12 March said that “teachers of the respective courses shall remain available as per the timetable through E-Resources,” while avoiding any direct reference to the fact that physical classes have been suspended.