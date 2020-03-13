COVID-19 Outbreak: DU, JNU, Jamia & IIT-Delhi Suspend Classes
Following the Delhi government’s decision to close all schools and colleges in the capital in order as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at least four major universities in the capital have decided to move classes online and have asked students to avoid “face-to-face” gatherings on campus till 31 March.
First to act on the Delhi government’s order was the University of Delhi (DU), which in a statement dated 12 March said that “teachers of the respective courses shall remain available as per the timetable through E-Resources,” while avoiding any direct reference to the fact that physical classes have been suspended.
The university also said that all study material for both under graduate and post-graduate courses will be made available on a weekly basis by the teachers of the concerned departments or colleges.
While adding that all internal exams remain postponed, the varsity said that all gathering and seminars had also been postponed till 31 March. The university is presently on a semester break and classes were originally scheduled to resume from 15 March.
JNU, Jamia & IIT-Delhi Follow Suit
Delhi University was followed by Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), which in a statement on Friday, 13 March said that “all lectures, class presentations and examinations” have been suspended with immediate effect till 31 March.
Although the JNU statement didn’t mention if classes will be held with the help of online resources, Vice Chancellor JK Mamidala later tweeted that the central varsity is conducting online courses for four subjects.
The statement further said that all basic mess facilities will be available to hostel residents, while asking all faculty members and staff to continue their duties and responsibilities.
Jamia Millia Islamia University also issued a statement on Friday, asking teachers to “make available to students the study material online who need any assistance,” while asking teachers to use e-mails to send across study material.
JMI also said that all examinations will be held according to schedule and that all internal assessments should be submitted online. The varsity also asked students to avoid face-to-face group interactions, while asking the community to adhere to safety precautions against the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has suspended all classes and gatherings till 31 March too.