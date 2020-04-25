UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, 25 April, directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30 June in the state in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic."Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," the CM's office was quoted by ANI as saying.According to the Health Ministry figures, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 1,621 cases of coronavirus so far, with 25 deaths and 247 patients being cured or discharged.On Friday, CM Adityanath had said that his government will bring back labourers stranded in other states because of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, and directed officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.Labourers Stranded Due to Lockdown Will Be Brought Home: UP CMAt a review meeting with senior officers, Adityanath asked them to prepare a list of people stuck in other states, and have completed 14-day quarantine there, so that they can return home in a phased manner.COVID-19: India Crosses 24,500 Cases; Maha, Gujarat Hit Hardest We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)