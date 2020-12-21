COVID-19: Night Curfew in Maharashtra’s Municipal Areas Till 5 Jan

The state government has also said that fliers from Europe will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
An aerial view of a deserted Western Express Highway during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dahisar in Mumbai, on 26 March. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
i

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 December, announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in the state's municipal corporation areas from 22 December to 5 January, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain in the UK, the Maharashtra government has also mandated that fliers from Europe and West Asia landing in the state will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, returnees from other countries have to undergo home quarantine for the same time period.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian government temporarily suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom from 23 December to 31 December over the new “out of control” strain of coronavirus in the country.

For those landing from UK before the suspension takes effect, a mandatory RT-PCR test will be conducted on arrival at the airports concerned.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India, having recorded close to 19 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 48,000 deaths. However, its daily case load has fallen considerably over the last couple of weeks. On Monday, it reported 2,234 new infections and 55 fatalities.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read
New COVID-19 Strain in UK: Is It More Dangerous? Do Vaccines Work?
New COVID-19 Strain in UK: Is It More Dangerous? Do Vaccines Work?
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!