COVID-19: Night Curfew in Maharashtra’s Municipal Areas Till 5 Jan

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 December, announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in the state's municipal corporation areas from 22 December to 5 January, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain in the UK, the Maharashtra government has also mandated that fliers from Europe and West Asia landing in the state will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, returnees from other countries have to undergo home quarantine for the same time period.