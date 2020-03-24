COVID-19: Need to Tackle Pessimism and Negativity, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, said it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up as the country tackles the spread of coronavirus, and emphasised the need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering.

Interacting with senior journalists from the print media via video links, he also said the citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of COVID-19.

He said it is critical to improve social cohesion to safeguard national security.