MHA Lays Down Social Distancing Guidelines for Offices, Factories

Amid other sets of guidelines, the home ministry on Wednesday, 15 April, released a two-page document, laying down social distancing guidelines for public spaces and at offices, factories and manufacturing establishments.

Under these, wearing a face cover is compulsory in all public places, including workplaces, and spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine. Workplaces have to ensure medical insurance for workers and special transportation facilities.

The guidelines include a 13-point checklist which is to be "implemented by all offices, factories and other establishments" and 15 national directives which “shall be enforced by the District Magistrate through fines and penal action".

A copy of the directives is reproduced below: