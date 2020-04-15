MHA Lays Down Social Distancing Guidelines for Offices, Factories
Amid other sets of guidelines, the home ministry on Wednesday, 15 April, released a two-page document, laying down social distancing guidelines for public spaces and at offices, factories and manufacturing establishments.
Under these, wearing a face cover is compulsory in all public places, including workplaces, and spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine. Workplaces have to ensure medical insurance for workers and special transportation facilities.
The guidelines include a 13-point checklist which is to be "implemented by all offices, factories and other establishments" and 15 national directives which “shall be enforced by the District Magistrate through fines and penal action".
A copy of the directives is reproduced below:
The home ministry has issued consolidated revised guidelines on the measures that state and central government authorities need to take for the containment of COVID-19 in India.
PM Narendra Modi, in his address on Tuesday, had said that a “strict lockdown” will be followed till 20 April, post which relaxation of norms may be allowed after evaluation. This will be done after analysing the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown continues till 3 May.
The total number of cases in India has climbed to 11,439, according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 377 deaths, 1,305 recoveries, and one migration.
(With inputs from ANI)
