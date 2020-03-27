Man Allegedly Kills Self Fearing COVID-19 Infection in Karnataka
A 56-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada district allegedly killed himself on Friday, 27 March, suspecting that he had contracted the coronavirus infection, police sources said.
The deceased has been identified as Sadashiva Shetty, a resident of Meramajalu village in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
He was an employee of a local petrol bunk. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house on Friday morning, sources told PTI.
A case has been registered at the Bantwal rural police station based on a complaint from the wife of the deceased.
Another middle-aged man from Uppoor village in neighbouring Udupi district had ended his life on Wednesday after suspecting that he had the COVID-19 infection.
