NBFCs, Rural Construction: Centre’s Fresh Exemptions Post 20 April

Collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas have also been allowed. Also permitted are plantation, harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut cocoa and spices.

On Thursday, 16 April, the Centre said that mobile phones, televisions, laptops, clothes and stationery for schoolchildren can be sold on Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, along with groceries and other essential commodities. However, the delivery vans will still need permission to operate.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to 3 May to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(IWith inputs from NDTV and PTI)