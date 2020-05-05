COVID-19: Law Ministry Officer Tests +ve, Part of Building Sealed
A senior Law Ministry officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, following which a part of Shastri Bhavan, which houses several ministry offices, was sealed, officials said on Tuesday, 5 May.
A senior official, wishing not to be named, said the officer had last visited his office on the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhavan on 23 April whereas he tested positive on 1 May.
As per the protocol, tracing of his contacts has been initiated.
It is the second such case of sealing of a government office in the Lutyens' zone. The NITI Aayog building was sealed last month after a senior official there tested positive.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)