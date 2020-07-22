COVID-19 Kills Five of a Family in a Span of 15 Days in Jharkhand

In a shocking case, five members of a family have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus one after another, in a span of just 15 days, in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

The first family member to succumb to the virus was an 88-year-old woman, who got the infection after she attended a wedding in Delhi. After returning from Delhi, she was admitted to a hospital in Bokaro, after she complained of some medical problems.