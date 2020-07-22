COVID-19 Kills Five of a Family in a Span of 15 Days in Jharkhand
The first member to succumb to the virus was an 88-year-old woman. Four of her sons have also died due to COVID.
In a shocking case, five members of a family have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus one after another, in a span of just 15 days, in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
The first family member to succumb to the virus was an 88-year-old woman, who got the infection after she attended a wedding in Delhi. After returning from Delhi, she was admitted to a hospital in Bokaro, after she complained of some medical problems.
She passed away on 4 July and was cremated without any COVID protocols, since her test results came only after her funeral. Since then, five out of her six sons have also died, one after another – four of them died due to the novel coronavirus while one fell to cancer.
The fifth son died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) on Monday night. One son died in RIMS, two died at a COVID dedicated hospital at Dhanbad, the fourth son died due to cancer at Jamshedpur and the fifth son died on Monday night.
As per the data provided by the health department, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,200. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state is now at 55.
(With inputs from IANS and Quint Hindi)
