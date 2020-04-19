Industries in Maha’s Green, Orange Zones to Resume with Curbs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 19 April said industries in green zones and orange coronavirus zones will get permission to resume operations in a restricted manner.
In a video message, he also said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.
The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.
The chief minister also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.
Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.