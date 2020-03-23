Some Employees Being Ostracised Due to Travel History: IndiGo
An IndiGo Airlines flight. Image used for representational purposes only.
An IndiGo Airlines flight. Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo courtesy: Youtube)

Some Employees Being Ostracised Due to Travel History: IndiGo

PTI
India

Amid major disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in the aviation sector, IndiGo on Monday, 23 March, said there have been some instances where its employees were ostracised by their communities as a result of their "line of duty and travel history".

Air India had stated on Sunday that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members who went abroad as a part of their duty.

“There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history.”
IndiGo

Also Read : COVID-19: Domestic Passenger Flights Suspended From 25 to 31 March

Loading...

Please Support Our Operating Colleagues in Such a Difficult Times

"The nation gave a standing ovation to the heroes for their fight against this pandemic on March 22. Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture," it added.

The low-cost carrier stated that its employees have been the front-runners in bringing Indian citizens back to the country and “enabling” them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements.

"Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time," the airline noted.

India has banned all international flights from Sunday for a period of one week. Moreover, the Indian government on Monday stated that no domestic flight would be flying in its airspace from Wednesday onward.

Catch the live updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...