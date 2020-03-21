COVID-19: Indian Nationals in US Advised to Stay Safe & Isolated

As India's week-long ban on international commercial flights comes into effect on 22 March, the Indian Embassy in the United States has advised its nationals to stay safe and isolated to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A total of 230 people had died in the US due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic by the evening of Friday, 20 March. The number of confirmed cases jumped to over 18,000. Coronavirus cases have been reported in all the 50 states of the country and District of Columbia as well as Puerto Rico.