COVID-19: Indian Nationals in US Advised to Stay Safe & Isolated
As India's week-long ban on international commercial flights comes into effect on 22 March, the Indian Embassy in the United States has advised its nationals to stay safe and isolated to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A total of 230 people had died in the US due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic by the evening of Friday, 20 March. The number of confirmed cases jumped to over 18,000. Coronavirus cases have been reported in all the 50 states of the country and District of Columbia as well as Puerto Rico.
In its first COVID-19 advisory for Indian nationals in the US, the embassy on Friday urged them to stay safe and isolate themselves within their residential premises and follow the advisories updated on the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Also Read : NBC News Technician Dies From Coronavirus in US
For extension of visa in the US during this restriction period, please refer to the website of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, it said.
The Indian embassy and its diplomatic missions in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and Atlanta have been running a round-the-clock helpline service for its citizens, Indian students and those who had plans to travel to India.
“Our Embassy and Consulates continue to function subject to local regulations. Our 24X7 helplines remain available. We stand together with you to face this challenge,” Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said in a tweet.
The Indian embassy, he said, has been in regular touch with Indian students and nationals as well as university and US authorities.
“All nationals are requested to follow advisories; avoid non-essential travel and observe social distancing,” he tweeted.
“Please keep in mind that your actions will impact the well-being of your family members and fellow citizens. Our 24X7 helplines are active to assist you,” he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)