COVID-19: Indian Army to Build Quarantine Centers for Personnel
In the wake of increasing Coronavirus cases in India, Indian Army on Friday, 6 March announced that it will establish quarantine facilities for 1500 personnel which will be activated at locations as part of the overall effort of Govt of India, ANI reports.
As per ANI, Indian Army also said that in consonance with various advisories issued by the government, Indian Army HQ has issued detailed instructions with respect to preparations and emergency response in tackling the COVID-19 virus.
Further the Army said, military hospitals will establish isolation wards having separate OPDs for screening of symptomatic cases to prevent avoidable transmission. Service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and designated Indian Council of Medical Research labs.
An Indian Express report further confirms that in the advisory issued by the Army, it also says local Military authorities will exercise suitable control to avoid/postpone all non- essential mass gatherings like festivals, welfare activities and public gatherings till the situation improves.
As of Friday evening, total 31 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in India.
(With inputs from ANI and Indian Express.)
