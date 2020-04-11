India Objects to UN’s Remark on ‘Stigmatisation’ During COVID-19

S Rajput, India’s representative in the UNESCO Executive Board, reportedly said the United Nations’ call for the Indian government to fight “stigmatisation of certain sects of people” during COVID-19 was ‘highly objectionable’.

According to a report in The Indian Express, he further said such matters are being looked after by the government, enlightened citizens and the civil society in the country. Rajput also reportedly called global bodies ‘untenable and unsuitable’ for managing the pandemic and said that India would play a leading role in them after the crisis had been contained.

“In the recent meeting of NITI Ayog, it was reported that Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator in India, brought out the issue of sectorial targeting of a particular community and I found that to be highly objectionable. Such matters are being looked after by the Indian government, by enlightened citizens and the civil society in the country,” Rajput told TIE.