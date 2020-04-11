India Objects to UN’s Remark on ‘Stigmatisation’ During COVID-19
S Rajput, India’s representative in the UNESCO Executive Board, reportedly said the United Nations’ call for the Indian government to fight “stigmatisation of certain sects of people” during COVID-19 was ‘highly objectionable’.
According to a report in The Indian Express, he further said such matters are being looked after by the government, enlightened citizens and the civil society in the country. Rajput also reportedly called global bodies ‘untenable and unsuitable’ for managing the pandemic and said that India would play a leading role in them after the crisis had been contained.
“In the recent meeting of NITI Ayog, it was reported that Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator in India, brought out the issue of sectorial targeting of a particular community and I found that to be highly objectionable. Such matters are being looked after by the Indian government, by enlightened citizens and the civil society in the country,” Rajput told TIE.
Stating that UN agencies were interfering in issues concerning India not part of their responsibilities, Rajput reportedly said: “I recall their interference in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir when they suddenly became concerned about so called human rights violation”.
One day after the meeting chaired by Niti Ayog, the government had on Wednesday, 8 April, issued an advisory to address the social stigma associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people not to label any community or area for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Public health emergencies during an outbreak of communicable diseases may cause fear and anxiety leading to prejudices against people and communities, social isolation and stigma,” the advisory read.
This advisory came in the wake of several incidents of communal bias and targeting of the Muslim community after news broke of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, from where a lot of fresh coronavirus cases originated.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)