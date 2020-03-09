COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Two Report Positive Cases in Pune

“Till 6 March, they did not have any problems. On 8 March, they approached us after one of them started experiencing mild symptoms. Subsequently, their samples were sent for testing which returned positive on Monday,” Ram said, adding that the duo are related to each other.

Meanwhile, officials of the PMC's health department said while one of the two patients displayed mild symptoms another does not have any symptoms.

“The duo are currently admitted in the isolation ward at Naidu Hospital. Their condition is stable,” an official said.

“We are in touch with other people who came into contacted with both the patients. We are closely monitoring them,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab and Karnataka reported their first positive cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of positive cases in the country to 45.