COVID-19: Govt Asks Dy Secys, Above Level Officers to Join Office

All the ministries and departments, and offices under their control are to function with 100 percent attendance of Deputy Secretary and levels above that, it said.

Besides, defence, central armed police forces, health and family welfare, disaster management and early warning agencies, national informatics centre, food corporation of India, NCC, Nehru yuva kendras and customs to function without any restrictions, the guidelines said.

With respect to offices of the state and union territories, the Home Ministry said that district administrations and treasury (including field offices of the accountant general) will function with restricted staff.

"However, delivery of public services shall be ensured, and necessary staff will be deployed for such states," it said.

All other departments of state and UT governments will work with restricted staff, it added.