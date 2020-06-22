Goa on Monday, 22 June, reported its first death due to COVID-19 after an 85-year-old man died at a hospital in the South Goa district.State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took to Twitter to offer his condolences.“Deeply saddened to inform that a 85-year-old man, from Morlem in Sattari, who had tested positive, has succumbed to COVID19. My heartfelt condolence to the family [sic],” Rane tweeted.Rane assured people that the team is doing everything to keep citizens safe and is following the strictest measures that are in place.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency ANI that the patient had a history of asthma, diabetes and blood pressure.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Goa stood at 754 on Monday with 655 active cases.COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 4.25 Lakh; Goa Records First Death We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.