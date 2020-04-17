COVID-19: Delhi Woman Delivers Baby in Police Jeep Amid Lockdown

A woman delivered a baby boy inside a police jeep amid the ongoing lockdown while they were on their way to a hospital in west Delhi's Khyala, police said on Friday, 17 April.

The pregnant woman along with her family went to the police station and met a woman constable Suman on Thursday night, they said.

“The family requested the constable to seek an ambulance for the woman. The constable informed her seniors and a police gypsy was sent,” said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The pregnant woman, Mini Kumar, was in labour and delivered the baby inside the police jeep, the DCP said.