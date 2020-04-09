COVID-19: Delhi HC Suspends Summer Break to Make up for Work Loss

The decision was taken at a meeting by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel and other judges considering the severe hardship and difficulties being faced by litigants on account of the lockdown and consequent suspension of functioning of the courts that are currently hearing matters of extreme urgency only, through video conferencing.

The high court has been hearing only urgent matters since 16 March. Besides, all the interim orders passed by it and the trial courts earlier, which were to expire by 16 March or thereafter have already been extended till 15 May.

The high court resolved Thursday that the courts shall continue functioning during the entire vacation month of June.

"This decision has been taken by the Full Court on 9 April, to make up for the loss of court working hours and to ensure restoration of normalcy in the functioning of the courts at the earliest," said a statement issued by the high court.

The resolution said, “Since during the period of suspension of work, the hearing is limited to the matters of extremely urgent nature or urgent nature, there is negligible fresh filing of cases, lesser disposal and corresponding escalation in arrears, resulting in extreme hardship to litigants.”

It said the 16 September 2019 notification, which had declared the period of the summer vacations for the high court and trial courts here in June this year, is modified.

The resolution said it is hoped and expected that members of the Bar shall extend their full cooperation in making the functioning of the courts meaningful and purposeful during the month of June.