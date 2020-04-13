COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 324, Cases Climb to 9,352: Health Min
With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Fifty-one deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were from Maharashtra, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Telengana, five from Delhi, four from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported seven deaths each.
Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities, while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has registered two deaths.
Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.
There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.
COVID-19 cases have gone up to 812 in Rajasthan followed by 604 in Madhya Pradesh, 562 in Telengana and 539 in Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh has 483 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 432, Kerala at 376 and Karnataka at 247.
The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 245 in Jammu and Kashmir and 185 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 167 cases while West Bengal has reported 152 infections so far.
Bihar has reported 64 cases, while Odisha has 54 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases followed by Assam and Chhattisgarh with 31 cases each.
Chandigarh reported 21 cases, Jharkhand 19 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.
"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.
