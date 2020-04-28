The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 29,435 on Tuesday, 28 April, with the death toll standing at 934, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.These figures also include 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged patients and one migrated person.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said economy needs to be given importance too while fighting COVID-19 and asked chief ministers to plan for the way ahead after two phases of lockdowns end on 3 May. He also cautioned that the danger is far from over, while Health Ministry said a record number of 60 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours.Delhi Lifts Bar on Vets, Plumbers; 1,303 New COVID-19 Deaths in USHowever, a ray of hope emerged with authorities declaring that 85 districts across India have not reported a single infection in the last two weeks and five northeastern states have become totally free of the virus.Domestic rating agency Crisil warned that the "disastrous" lockdowns will lead to losses of Rs 10 lakh crore, as it nearly halved its GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal to 1.8 percent.“Lockdowns are showing a disastrous impact on the economy and could lead to a permanent loss of GDP, unemployment and poverty, despite relief packages,” Crisil said.On the positive side, the Health Ministry said 85 districts have not reported a single positive case in the last 14 days, while 16 districts have not witnessed even one case in the last 28 weeks.Separately, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said five Northeastern states – Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura - are now completely coronavirus-free and the other three – Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram - have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days.Himachal Pradesh has also nor reported a single positive case for four days now.COVID-19: Home-Isolation for Very Mild Cases, Says Centre(With inputs from PTI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)