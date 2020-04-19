COVID-19: Cases in India Cross 15,000, Death Toll Over 500

At a daily media briefing about the COVID-19 situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Heealth, Lav Agarwal said, "a total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 percent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till Saturday morning are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation."

Most of the Tabligihi Jamaat event-related cases have been found in states with high burden of the disease, such as Tamil Nadu (84 per cent), Telengana (79 per cent), Delhi (63 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (59 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (61 per cent), he said, adding some states which have reported fewer COVID-19 infections, also had cases with links to the Nizamuddin event.

"The reason I drew your attention to this event is to highlight that even if one person does not follow the guidelines of social distancing and the lockdown, the entire country has to suffer the consequences," Agarwal said.