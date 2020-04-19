COVID-19: Cases in India Cross 15,000, Death Toll Over 500
The total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, stood at 15,712 with the number of deaths standing at at least 507 according to the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare.
These include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients cured/discharged and one migrated person.
On Saturday, at least 26 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus, in the first major case of COVID-19 outbreak in country's armed forces, even as the Centre asserted Saturday that 30 percent of all cases in the country are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
As the country completed 25 days of the nationwide lockdown on Saturday, with 15 more days to go till 3 May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation across India, including taking stock of the supply of essential commodities even as state governments continued to take steps to mitigate the hardships arising due to the shutdown.
At a daily media briefing about the COVID-19 situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Heealth, Lav Agarwal said, "a total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 percent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till Saturday morning are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation."
Most of the Tabligihi Jamaat event-related cases have been found in states with high burden of the disease, such as Tamil Nadu (84 per cent), Telengana (79 per cent), Delhi (63 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (59 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (61 per cent), he said, adding some states which have reported fewer COVID-19 infections, also had cases with links to the Nizamuddin event.
"The reason I drew your attention to this event is to highlight that even if one person does not follow the guidelines of social distancing and the lockdown, the entire country has to suffer the consequences," Agarwal said.
