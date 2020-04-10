COVID-19: Punjab Extends Lockdown Till 1 May
The Punjab government on Friday, 10 April, extended curfew restrictions in the state till 1 May in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported quoting Special chief secretary KBS Sidhu.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus should continue, while noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".
"Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening," he said, adding that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.
To a question, the Punjab chief minister had admitted that there has been some community transmission of the virus in Punjab as there are 27 positive cases from among the Tablighi Jamat congregation attendees in Nizamuddin in Delhi.
