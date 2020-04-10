COVID-19: Punjab Extends Lockdown Till 1 May
Police personnel wear face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh, Friday, April 10, 2020.
Police personnel wear face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh, Friday, April 10, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Punjab Extends Lockdown Till 1 May

The Quint
India

The Punjab government on Friday, 10 April, extended curfew restrictions in the state till 1 May in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported quoting Special chief secretary KBS Sidhu.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus should continue, while noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

Addressing a press conference through video conference, Singh had said earlier that Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to farmers to allow them for harvesting of Rabi crop.

"Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening," he said, adding that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.

To a question, the Punjab chief minister had admitted that there has been some community transmission of the virus in Punjab as there are 27 positive cases from among the Tablighi Jamat congregation attendees in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Also Read : Odisha Extends Lockdown Till 30 April, Schools Closed Till 17 June

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...