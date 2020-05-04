Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 4 May participated in the web-summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) nations and said that the world needs a new template of globalisation in post-COVID times and that despite our own needs, the country ensured medical supplies to 123 partner nations.The summit was held at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, the current chair of the NAM, to enhance coordination of the member states in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.After the UN, the NAM is the biggest group of countries with 120 members. This was the first time that Prime Minister Modi attended the NAM summit after assuming office in his first term in 2014. He had skipped the 2016 summit, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.Modi at the NAM summit said that the coronavirus pandemic had demonstrated the limitations of the existing international system.Big Deal or Not? MEA Reacts After White House ‘Unfollows’ PM Modi“In the post-Covid world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today’s world,” he said.“Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity,” he said.“The movement, he said, has often been the world's moral voice. "To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive,” he added..Briefing the NAM summit about India's efforts in combating the pandemic, Modi said, “Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries including 59 members of Non-Aligned Movement. We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines.”During this crisis, the Prime Minister said, “we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can create a genuine people's movement.”“Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries,” he said.“To counter COVID-19 we've promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood and we're organising online training to share India's medical expertise with many others,” he added.(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)Why PM Modi’s Popularity Is Intact Despite Corona Crisis & Chaos We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)