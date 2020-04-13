2,000+ COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, Housing Min Quarantines Self

At least 82 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday, 13 April, taking the state tally to 2,064, a state health official said.

Among the new cases, 59 were reported from Mumbai city and 12 from Malegaon tehsil in Nashik district.

Besides, five cases were reported from Thane, three from Pune, two from Palghar, and one from Vasai-Virar (township in Palghar district), the official said.