2,000+ COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, Housing Min Quarantines Self
At least 82 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday, 13 April, taking the state tally to 2,064, a state health official said.
Among the new cases, 59 were reported from Mumbai city and 12 from Malegaon tehsil in Nashik district.
Besides, five cases were reported from Thane, three from Pune, two from Palghar, and one from Vasai-Virar (township in Palghar district), the official said.
Minister Quarantines Self
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday decided to quarantine himself after he came in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
A police official with whom the minister interacted recently has tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, as a precaution, Awhad has decided to self-quarantine for the next few days, a source said.
Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks. He is the first state minister to quarantine self.
He recently urged citizens of his constituency to stay indoors, saying it could prove fatal otherwise.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
