COVID-19: With a 591 Case Spike in 24 Hrs, India’s Total at 5,865
With an increase of 591 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, 9 April, and the death toll to 169.
These figures include 5,218 active cases and 478 cured/discharged/migrated patients, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
