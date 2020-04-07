COVID-19: Number of Cases in Maharashtra Crosses 1,000
A man passes through a disinfection tunnel installed at APMC Market during nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Navi Mumbai, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Number of Cases in Maharashtra Crosses 1,000

PTI
India

One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 7 April, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018, a health official said.

Maharashtra thus became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, he said.

Of the 150 patients detected on Tuesday, 116 were reported in Mumbai, he added.

Other new cases were reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said the official.

