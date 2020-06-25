With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total cases in the country stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,894 deaths, on Thursday, 25 June.The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced the extension of lockdown till 31 July to contain the spread of COVID-19, PTI reported. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,890 new cases of COVID-19 and 208 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 1,42,900 and the death toll to 6,739Tamil Nadu reported 2,865 new coronavirus cases in what was the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally to 67,468The ICMR on Wednesday said that 73,52,911 samples have been tested till 23 June, including 2,15,195 samples tested in the last 24 hours At least 75,60,782 samples have been tested till 24 June, ANI reported quoting ICMR. 2,07,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total cases in India stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,894 deaths.Goa Hoteliers Association met CM Pramod Sawant and urged him to to open hotels with Minimum SOPs.“A committee met CM Pramod Sawant, we asked him to allow opening hotels with minimum SOPs as current SOPs are practically impossible. Goa is the preferred destination for most Indians and they would love to come here,” Gaurish Dhond, President of All Goa Hoteliers Association told ANI. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.