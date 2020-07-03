India’s COVID Tally Rises by 20,903 to 6.25 L in Worst 1-Day Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 20,903 to 6,25,544 on Friday, 3 July, in what was the biggest one-day spike. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 379 to 18,213. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,27,439 active cases across the country, while 3,79,891 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Maharashtra on Thursday had reported the biggest one-day spike of 6,330 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,86,626. Meanwhile, 2,373 new infections were reported in Delhi, taking its tally to more than 92,000.