India’s COVID Tally Rises by 20,903 to 6.25 L in Worst 1-Day Spike
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 20,903 to 6,25,544 on Friday, 3 July, in what was the biggest one-day spike. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 379 to 18,213. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,27,439 active cases across the country, while 3,79,891 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Maharashtra on Thursday had reported the biggest one-day spike of 6,330 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,86,626. Meanwhile, 2,373 new infections were reported in Delhi, taking its tally to more than 92,000.
- The Centre on Thursday announced that all monuments can be opened with precautions from 6 July
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a plasma bank on Thursday, with his government issuing the eligibility criteria for its donation
