India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 6-Lakh Mark With 19,148 New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,148 to 6,04,641, while the death toll increased by 434 to 17,834 on Thursday, 2 July. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,26,947 active cases in the country, while 3,59,859 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Meanwhile, the United States saw over 52,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new one-day record, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. As per the tally, the country has recorded over 2.6 million cases, with the death toll standing at 1,28,044.