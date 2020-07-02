India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 6-Lakh Mark With 19,148 New Cases
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,148 to 6,04,641, while the death toll increased by 434 to 17,834 on Thursday, 2 July. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,26,947 active cases in the country, while 3,59,859 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Meanwhile, the United States saw over 52,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new one-day record, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. As per the tally, the country has recorded over 2.6 million cases, with the death toll standing at 1,28,044.
- The total number of samples tested up to 1 July stands at 90,56,173, of which 2,29,588 samples were tested on Wednesday, ICMR said
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 fatalities, taking the state’s tally to 1,80,298 and the death toll to 8,053
- Delhi recorded 2,442 new infections on Thursday, taking its tally to 89,802
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the coronavirus situation has been improving in the national capital in the last few days, but warned against complacency
Over 90 Lakh Samples Tested Till Now: ICMR
The total number of samples tested up to 1 July stands at 90,56,173, of which 2,29,588 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.
India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 6-Lakh Mark With 19,148 New Cases
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,148 to 6,04,641, while the death toll increased by 434 to 17,834 on Thursday. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,26,947 active cases in the country, while 3,59,859 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
US Sees Record 52,000 COVID-19 Cases in a Day
The United States saw over 52,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new one-day record, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. As per the tally, the country has recorded over 2.6 million cases, with the death toll standing at 1,28,044.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.