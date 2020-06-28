India's case tally on Sunday, 28 June, rose to 5,28,859 as the country reported the highest single-day spike of 19,906 new COVID-19 cases and 410 deaths. While 3,09,713 have been cured, India has recorded a total of 16,095 deaths.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will adapt a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths from 1 JulyComplete lockdown announced in Guwahati starting 29 JuneKarnataka too to see full lockdown every Sunday from 5 JulyIndia's case tally on Sunday, 28 June, rose to 5,28,859 as the country reported the highest single-day spike of 19,906 new COVID-19 cases and 410 deaths. While 3,09,713 have been cured, India has recorded a total of 16,095 deaths.Kerala suspended Sunday curfrew on 28 June, allowing buses and autorickshaws to ply on roads. The state will continue to observe night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days.The Karnataka government has decided to impose a full lockdown in the state every Sunday starting 5 July. The decision which was taken in the meeting convened by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in which it was also decided to alter the night curfew timing from the existing 9 pm-5 am to 8 pm-5 am starting 29 June. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.