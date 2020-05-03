Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Sunday, 3 May rose to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 1,301 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed for sanitisation till further orders. No one will be allowed to enter the building.All three services of the Indian armed forces are showing solidarity with Corona warriors with the IAF carrying out a fly past and showering petals on hospital buildings and frontline workers.Ministry of Railways ‘clarified’ that few special trains which are being run for migrants workers and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments onlyThe recovery rate for the coronavirus outbreak in India currently stands at 26.65 percentThe DGCA has issued a circular to extend the prohibition of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 MayAfter a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed for sanitisation till further orders. No one will be allowed to enter the building. Guidelines to operate ‘Shramik Trains’-Railways to print train tickets to specified destination as per number of passengers indicated by originating state. Local state government authority will handover tickets to passengers and collect ticket fare and handover total amount to Railways.A total of 10,46,450 samples have been tested as on 3 May, 9 am, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).At least 14 persons including 11 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kanpur, taking the total positive cases to 232. Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19.Indian Army band performs outside Government Hospital, Panchkula to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19.At least 31 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 9 am on Sunday. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2803.31Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,301 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.A 82-year-old woman from Chandigarh passed away at a private hospital in Panchkula due to COVID-19, ANI quotes Dr Jasjeet Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula as saying.COVID-19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally, AFP reported.Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death.A 'shramik special train' carrying more than 800 migrant workers arrived at Charbagh railway station from Nashik, Maharashtra this morning.Ministry of Railways 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrants workers and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)