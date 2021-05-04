Lockdown Announced in Bihar Till 15 May; India’s Tally Over 2 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
A lockdown will be imposed in Bihar till 15 May, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, 4 April, adding that the crisis management group has been instructed to come up with detailed guidelines in this regard.
India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833. The death toll increased by 3,449 to 2,22,408.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,47,133 active cases across the country, while 1,66,13,292 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,20,289 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Delhi on Monday reported more than 18,000 cases, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, and the highest daily death toll of 448
- As many as 44,438 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday
- More than 15.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
- Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 years began on 1 May, amid shortages of doses reported across several states
HC Seeks Centre, Delhi Govt's Stand on Plea to Increase Cremation, Burial Sites
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the national capital in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, reported PTI.
Positivity Rate Coming Down, Phase 3 Vaccination to Start on 5 May: MP Home Minister
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that the positivity rate in the state is coming down, with the recovery rate above 85 percent.
"17,301 hospital beds are available. Vaccination for the 18-44 age group will start on 5 May," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Lockdown to be Imposed in Bihar Till 15 May: CM Nitish Kumar
3.57 Lakh New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally Over 2 Cr; 3,449 Deaths
