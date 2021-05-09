COVID-19: J&K COVID-19 Curfew Extended till 7 AM on 17 May

Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Sunday, 9 May announced that the COVID-19 curfew imposed in the region has been extended till 7 am on 17th May, reported ANI. As per the new order, essential services are exempted. Gathering permissible for marriages has also been reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, India reported 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,22,96,414. The death toll increased by 4,092 to 2,42,362.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,36,648 active cases across the country, while 1,83,17,404 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,86,444 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.