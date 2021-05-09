COVID-19: J&K COVID-19 Curfew Extended till 7 AM on 17 May
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Sunday, 9 May announced that the COVID-19 curfew imposed in the region has been extended till 7 am on 17th May, reported ANI. As per the new order, essential services are exempted. Gathering permissible for marriages has also been reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, India reported 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,22,96,414. The death toll increased by 4,092 to 2,42,362.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,36,648 active cases across the country, while 1,83,17,404 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,86,444 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Calvary Temple church in Hyderabad has been converted into a 300-bed COVID care centre
- DRDO is building two COVID care hospitals in Haldwani and Rishikesh in #Uttarakhand
- 53,605 new coronavirus cases, 864 deaths in Maharashtra on 8 May
Himachal Pradesh Extends COVID Restriction till 6 AM on 17 May
Himachal Pradesh | Lahaul & Spiti District Administration announces continuation of restrictions till 6 am on May 17 with only essential services, shops to open as per guidelines. Private vehicles to be allowed for only medical emergencies including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
Eleven More UP Districts to Administer Jabs for 18-44 Age Group
Jabs for 18-44 age group to be launched in 11 more districts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday, reported ANI, quoting Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Delhi Reports 13,335 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours
Delhi reports 13,336 new COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths and 14,738 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
J&K Curfew Extended till 7 AM on 17 May
Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Sunday announced that the COVID-19 curfew imposed in the region has been extended till 7 am on 17th May, reported ANI. As per the new order, essential services are exempted. Gathering permissible for marriages has also been reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.