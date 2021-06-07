Punjab COVID Curbs Extended Till 15 June, With Some Relaxations

India on Monday, 7 June, reported 1,00,636 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,89,09,975. This is the lowest daily increase in 61 days, the Union Health Ministry pointed out. The death toll increased by 2,427 to 3,49,186.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,01,609 active cases across the country, while 2,71,59,180 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,74,399 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.