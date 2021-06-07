Punjab COVID Curbs Extended Till 15 June, With Some Relaxations
India on Monday, 7 June, reported 1,00,636 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,89,09,975. This is the lowest daily increase in 61 days, the Union Health Ministry pointed out. The death toll increased by 2,427 to 3,49,186.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,01,609 active cases across the country, while 2,71,59,180 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,74,399 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Sunday reported 12,557 new COVID cases. The death toll increased by 233 to cross the one-lakh mark with 1,00,130 fatalities
- Delhi on Sunday reported 381 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, and 34 fatalities
- Lockdown has been extended in Haryana till 14 June, but several relaxations have been given
- Markets, malls, and the Metro were allowed to operate in Delhi from Monday with some conditions
- Maharashtra announced a five-level unlock process, under which different areas of the state are having different degrees of restrictions
- More than 23.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
COVID restrictions were on Monday extended till15 June in Punjab. However, this extension comes with some graded relaxations.
The latest curbs allow shops to stay open till 6pm and private offices may function with 50 per cent capacity. Further, up to 20 people will be allowed to attend gatherings such as weddings and cremations.
COVID-19 Lockdown Extended, With Some Relaxations, for Another Week in Uttarakhand
COVID-19 lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week, with some relaxations. The curfew is slated to remain in force till 6 am on 15 June, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday.
Meanwhile, shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 pm. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am-12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am-1 pm on 9 and 14 June, reported The Indian Express.
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Tests Negative
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh admitted at Medanta Medicity in Gurugram, has tested negative for COVID19, reported ANI, citing Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.
