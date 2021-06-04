1.32 Lakh New COVID Cases, 2,713 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.85 Cr
India on Friday, 4 June, reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,85,74,350. The death toll increased by 2,713 to 3,40,702.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 16,35,993 active cases across the country, while 2,65,97,655 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,07,071 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 15,229 new coronavirus cases and 307 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 57,91,413 and the death toll to 97,394
- Delhi recorded 487 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.61 percent, and 45 fatalities on Thursday
- India will receive vaccines from the US both under COVAX initiative and direct supply, part of the Global Allocation Plan of 25 million vaccines announced by President Biden, India’s ambassador to the US said
- The Maharashtra government on Thursday clarified that restrictions have not yet been lifted and a proposal is still under consideration, hours after a minister announced a five-level unlock plan
- More than 22.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
20.75 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Thursday: ICMR
As many as 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far, of which 20,75,428 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
