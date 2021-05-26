India Records 2.08 Lakh COVID Cases, 4,157 Deaths in Last 24 Hours
India on Wednesday, 26 May, reported 2,08,921 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,71,57,795. The death toll increased by 4,157 to 3,11,388.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,95,591 active cases across the country, while 2,43,50,816 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,95,955 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Jharkhand has extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till 3 June
- Delhi will get its first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka on 26 May
- Lockdown has been extended in Bihar till 1 June, CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday
- As per the ICMR, 22,17,320 samples were tested for COVID-19 on 25 May, taking the total samples tested to 33,48,11,496
- Over 20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide drive
Imperative That We Investigate: US Expert Dr Fauci on Virus Origins
Andy Slavitt, a White House advisor for COVID Response Tuesday said, “We need transparent process from China. We need WHO to assist in that matter, don’t feel like we have that now,” referring to the origin of the virus.
The top US expert on infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci added that we should go to the next phase of investigation, saying “since we don’t know 100 percent what the origin (of the virus) is, it is imperative that we look and investigate,” ANI reported.
