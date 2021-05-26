India Records 2.08 Lakh COVID Cases, 4,157 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India on Wednesday, 26 May, reported 2,08,921 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,71,57,795. The death toll increased by 4,157 to 3,11,388.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,95,591 active cases across the country, while 2,43,50,816 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,95,955 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.