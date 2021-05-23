2.40 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll Nears 3 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Sunday, 23 May, reported 2,40,842 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,65,30,132. The death toll increased by 3,741 to 2,99,266.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 28,05,399 active cases across the country, while 2,34,25,467 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,55,102 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- All BMC-run vaccination centres will remain shut in Mumbai on Sunday, the civic body said, adding that the details for Monday will be shared on Sunday
- Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 new coronavirus cases and 682 deaths
- The partial coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 31 May
- More than 19.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
Over 21 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Saturday: ICMR
As many as 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 22 May, of which 21,23,782 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.