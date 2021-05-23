2.40 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll Nears 3 Lakh

India on Sunday, 23 May, reported 2,40,842 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,65,30,132. The death toll increased by 3,741 to 2,99,266.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 28,05,399 active cases across the country, while 2,34,25,467 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,55,102 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.