1.32 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,207 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.83 Cr
India on Wednesday, 2 June, reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,83,07,832. The death toll increased by 3,207 to 3,35,102.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 17,93,645 active cases, while 2,61,79,085 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,31,456 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 14,123 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since 10 March, taking the tally in the state to 57,61,015. As many 477 deaths were also reported on Tuesday, along with 377 previously unreported fatalities, taking the toll to 96,198.
- Delhi reported 623 infections, with a positivity rate of 0.88 percent, and 62 fatalities on Tuesday
- As many as 594 doctors have died during the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association said
- The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till 10 June, with some relaxations given
- More than 21.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
Over 20 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Tuesday: ICMR
As many as 35,00,57,330 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 1 June, of which 20,19,773 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
