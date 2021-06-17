67,208 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; Death Toll Reaches 3.81 Lakh
India on Thursday, 17 June, reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,97,00,313. The death toll increased by 2,330 to 3,81,903.
Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to start clinical trials of the Novavax shot for children in July, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.
SII hopes to introduce Covavax, which is a version of US firm Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the country by September, the sources added.
- Delhi on Thursday reported 158 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, and 10 deaths
- The soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities, but the registration on CoWIN is not open to public yet, Dr Reddy’s said on Wednesday
Serum Institute Likely to Start Novavax Trials for Children in July
158 New COVID Cases in Delhi, Positivity Rate 0.20%
Delhi on Thursday reported 158 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, and 10 deaths.
