67,208 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; Death Toll Reaches 3.81 Lakh

India on Thursday, 17 June, reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,97,00,313. The death toll increased by 2,330 to 3,81,903.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to start clinical trials of the Novavax shot for children in July, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.

SII hopes to introduce Covavax, which is a version of US firm Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the country by September, the sources added.