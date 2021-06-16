India Reports 62,224 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 2.5k Deaths
India on Wednesday, 16 June, reported 62,224 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,96,33,105. The death toll increased by 2,542 to 3,79,573.
Meanwhile, the soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Visakhapatnam, among others, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday.
The registration on CoWIN is not open to public yet and will be opened at the time of the commercial launch, it added.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,107 new coronavirus cases and 237 deaths
- Delhi on Wednesday reported 212 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.27 percent, and 25 deaths
- The Punjab government has relaxed several curbs in the state with restaurants, dhabas, cinemas, gyms, etc, allowed to open with 50 percent capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one vaccine shot
- The Puducherry government has also eased curbs while extending the lockdown to 21 June
10,107 New COVID Cases in Maharashtra
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,107 new coronavirus cases and 237 deaths.
Soft Launch of Sputnik V Scaled Up, Registration on CoWIN Not Open to Public Yet: Dr Reddy's
The soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Visakhapatnam, among others, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday.
The registration on CoWIN is not open to public yet and will be opened at the time of the commercial launch, it added.
212 New COVID Cases in Delhi, Positivity Rate at 0.27%
Delhi on Wednesday reported 212 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.27 percent, and 25 deaths.
