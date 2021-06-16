India Reports 62,224 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 2.5k Deaths

India on Wednesday, 16 June, reported 62,224 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,96,33,105. The death toll increased by 2,542 to 3,79,573.

Meanwhile, the soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Visakhapatnam, among others, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday.

The registration on CoWIN is not open to public yet and will be opened at the time of the commercial launch, it added.