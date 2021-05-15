3.26 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in India, PM to Chair High-Level Meet

India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths on Saturday, 15 May, as per Union Health Ministry. The total active cases in the country stands at 36,73,802. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the current situation and vaccination drive.

Earlier on Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the COVID-19 situation in India remains “hugely concerning” as several states continue to see worrying number of cases, hospitalisation, and deaths.

He said that the WHO is responding to the surge seen in the cases in the country and has “shipped 1,000s of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field, masks and other medical supplies”.