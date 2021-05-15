3.26 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in India, PM to Chair High-Level Meet
India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths on Saturday, 15 May, as per Union Health Ministry. The total active cases in the country stands at 36,73,802. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the current situation and vaccination drive.
Earlier on Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the COVID-19 situation in India remains “hugely concerning” as several states continue to see worrying number of cases, hospitalisation, and deaths.
He said that the WHO is responding to the surge seen in the cases in the country and has “shipped 1,000s of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field, masks and other medical supplies”.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that around 8,500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital, with the positivity rate having come down to 12 percent
- More than 18.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
PM Modi to Chair a High-Level Meeting on COVID Situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the current COVID situation in the country, reported ANI.
India Reports 3.26 Lakh New COVID Cases
India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,890 deaths on Saturday, 15 May. The active caseload of the country stands at 36,73,802.
India's Situation Remains Hugely Concerning: WHO Chief
The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, 14 May, said that the COVID-19 situation in India remains “hugely concerning” as several states continue to see worrying number of cases, hospitalisation, and deaths.
He further pointed out that the situation was not restricted to India, but even “Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Egypt are just some of the countries that are dealing with spikes in cases and hospitalisations.”
