43,733 New COVID Cases in India, 930 Deaths; Tally Over 3.06 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Wednesday, 7 July, reported 43,733 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,06,63,665. The death toll increased by 930 to 4,04,211.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,59,920 active cases across the country, while 2,97,99,534 patients have been discharged so far, with 47,240 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
More than 36.13 vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,418 new cases and 171 deaths
Delhi reported 79 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.11 percent, and four deaths on Tuesday
19.07 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Tuesday: ICMR
As many as 42,33,32,097 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 July, of which, 19,07,216 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
