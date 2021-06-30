45,951 New COVID Cases, 817 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.03 Cr
India on Wednesday, 30 June, reported 45,951 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,03,62,848. The death toll increased by 817 to 3,98,454.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,37,064 active cases across the country, while 2,94,27,330 patients have been discharged so far, with 60,729 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,085 new coronavirus cases and 231 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 60,51,633 and the death toll to 1,21,804
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 101 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.15 percent, and four deaths on Tuesday
Brazil will be suspending a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin after controversy over allegations of irregularities, Reuters reported
As many as 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, according to the Indian Medical Association
More than 33.28 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
Brazil to Suspend Contract to Buy Covaxin Amid Allegations of Irregularities
Brazil will be suspending a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin after controversy over allegations of irregularities, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.
