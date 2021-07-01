9,771 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, 94 in Delhi
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Maharashtra on Wednesday, 30 June, reported 9,771 new coronavirus cases and 141 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 60,61,404 and the death toll to 1,21,945.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 94 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent, and six deaths on Wednesday.
A government panel has recommended against allowing Serum Institute to conduct phase 2/3 trials of the Covavax vaccine on children aged 2-17, sources cited by PTI said on Wednesday
Brazil is suspending a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin after controversy over allegations of irregularities, Reuters had reported
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.