Delhi CM Kejriwal Welcomes PM Modi’s Decision to Extend Lockdown
Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till 3 May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 14 Aprril, urged people to strictly follow the measures so that the city gets rid of coronavirus.
Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said it is a matter of concern that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the national capital.
Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Kejriwal also said that he would visit some COVID-19 containment zones in the city on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.
On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)