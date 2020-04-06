COVID-19: HRD Min Appeals Cos to Not Pull Campus Placement Offers

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhiyal 'Nishank' on Monday, 6 April, appealed to companies to not withdraw any job offers made to students in campus placements due to the economic slowdown created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To ease the worries of graduating students about placements, I have appealed to companies to not withdraw any job offers made to students. The government is working to ensure that the COVID-19 situation does not have a long-lasting affect on the economy. It will be unfair not to hire these students who are actually bright and can contribute to pulling the country out of this situation,” Nishank said.