Hope Govt Has Plan to Deal with Lockdown Situation: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress hopes that the government will come out with a plan to deal with the situation arising out of the prevailing lockdown, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Friday, 10 April, as she took stock of the party's relief work for people reeling under the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting with all Congress state unit chiefs via video conferencing, Gandhi said the country is fighting the battle against the coronavirus and the party is ready to play its role in it.

Congress office bearers, workers have been engaged in serving the countrymen in difficult times, she said.